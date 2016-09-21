It is reported that even though he complained to Home Depot personnel they would not take him to the local hospital - so he had to drive himself.
'We are all concerned about Daddy (writes his one of his sons using his old man's Facebook page - so its probably Drew himself) 'He got smashed in his face and had to get a CAT scan'.
.....'He can't work and is in bed'.
Noyes - apart from being a partner in the notorious One Stop Legal Service Center in Pattaya (no such organisation exists on the books of the Business Development Bureau but he has changed the name so if punters sue - it will be wrong) claims now to be also running Real Estate Development Corp.
|Home Depot staff would not take him to the hospital
I can't find a listing for that.
Poor old Home Depot. I feel a law suit coming on. Here's the evidence he will present on the right.
But congratulations are in order. Having fathered 10 children by two wives, one common law wife, a niece, and a maid Drew has announced his engagement to a Miss Pawadee Jittrerom who bore him a baby boy after he fled.
Its a long distance engagement I understand. He will be arrested if he returns to Thailand.
If Homeland Security allow more of his Thai wives into the US Trump should be told.
It looks like his money is running low and he is stupid enough to believe he can take on attorneys representing a giant like Home Depot.ReplyDelete
Has there been any effort to make their home office aware that they are dealing with a con artist?
Not that they would really need that once they see those shallow Facebook posts.
His record and past misdeeds are irrelevant in a civil lawsuit, giants like home depot would more often than not offer to settle out of court to avoid the publicity.Delete
Yes but if they checked and found he had been convicted of extortion they might contest or at least get much reduced costs. I don't think DN will like his history coming up in court - which can be legally reported and carries privilege..Delete
If plaintiff makes a prima facia case for negligence, previous or pending criminal convictions would carry no weight or substance in civil courts, depending on admissibility and the probative value, plus all US citizens are protected by the 5th amendment.Delete
I am sorry, but if he were to claim negligence, he would have to state how and why. If the store was negligent obviously they would have to pay. However if his story is disputed and he has invented a scenario that defendant would have cause to show previous history.Delete
Dude's just pathetic. I am really surprised any hospital admitted him. He will probably wring some cash out of them just for nuisance's sake (after all the "hot coffee" lady made out). I've seen larger mosquito bites.ReplyDelete
I was hoping it was by someone on the other end of the bar. The justice he should have gotten. Ahh well one day someone will catch him. Then it will be Karmas dayReplyDelete
Love the facebook post. Written as though by a child except the bit about Home Depot's negligence. Great stuff.ReplyDelete
Why do you start your comment in reply to Steam Punk with "I am sorry," AD? What have you got to apologise for?ReplyDelete
I'm sorry Megalodon - It's a British think. As in Thai it does not necessarily mean what it says.Delete
"thanks... But no thanks...." nothing of substance to comment on?Delete
He is truly a sick man, He looks like he is a 70+ con man, Does he really think anyone believes his kids would go on his facebook page and post that? What a load of BSReplyDelete
Any news on where he works ? I am in the US and will contact his employer about his pastReplyDelete
Great idea, when you have exposed him and he has lost his job (the suggestion has been that he is self-employed anyway) would you then help support his family? He may deserve that but vindictive action from someone who has not been affected by Noyes misdeeds that will affect his children is uncalled for.Delete
He is unlikely to be employed. He claims he runs a real estate business. Drew Noyes has brought problems on his family. Nobody else has.He remains at large for having been sentenced for extortion. Personally I would have more sympathy for his victims.Delete
No , I am not worried how he supports his family, What about all the victims he has scammed ? I worry more about their families than his. He is a con man who needs to be held accountable . It will catch up with him sooner or later and his SuperDAD cover will be blown.Delete
AD, I have no sympathy for him whatsoever, neither did I comment about who has brought problems on whom, but I do have sympathy for his children who do not deserve the fallout of Amazing's offer to put the figurative boot in when Noyes has obviously done him no wrong.Delete
What a knob,no money so trying to sue big companies,someone should at least tell them them the history of this dick incase they think poor old geezer who accidently walked into an iron bar sticking out at some depot...he really is running desperate and injury still minimal even he try to pretend is a big deal,no one takes to hospital as is so superficial and self inflicted and the bullshit facebook post by himself shows he still crazy as a coot or cu#t is better and nearer the truth.......i feel sorry for the kids of these maniacs to be honest...someone please write to home depot and tell hes a convicted fraudster just incase they think is easier to give him a few thousand dollars.....this guy is unbelievable...still cant get a normal job after all his shit out here..please if there is a god put him out our misery!!ReplyDelete
Time is running out for this guy..ReplyDelete
Absolute cobblers Bob. As AD has intimated, you rather strangely express sympathy for the person behind so much grief and sorrow in Thailand - instead of his victims.ReplyDelete
Can you not accept that he has been convicted of a criminal offence, albeit in a Mickey Mouse court in Toytown?
As such he should be extradited to face whatever punishment has been passed on him in said Toytown.
You really are beyond belief Bob.
Extradition...555;NEVER gonna happen, because who cares.Delete
Megalodon, as always it is you that is beyond belief. Just as AD chose not to interpret what I said as it was written, neither did you, but then I wouldn't expect you to ever disagree with the author. Take your head out of his arse, put your specs on and read what I said again, my feelings would be for his innocent children (as well as his victims) in the situation that Amazing was wanting to potentially put them in.Delete
Bob Kneale. This is all a bit silly. Do you think a murderer or rapist can avoid jail by saying he has dependent children. The same goes for fraudsters. In the same respect that people are entitled to be warned. The fact that he has children is a total red herring. They can however be mentioned in reports for sentencing.Delete
No, what is silly is both your refusal to understand actually what I said and your ridiculous murderer/rapist analogy. What business is it of someone so ill-informed as Amazing (who has had no dealings with DN, never mind been conned by him) to go out of his way to visit and make a report to the employer he mistakenly thinks DN has? If he had been involved with the fraudster then ok, but he hasn't.Delete
Well I would have thought that a great many people care, Steam Punk. But on reflection, you are probably correct. After all, the Thai authorities cannot even be bothered to go after the Red Bull heir to stand trial on his dangerous / reckless driving charges which resulted in the death of a police officer.ReplyDelete
well, perhaps in a reciprocal arrangement, ie, "quid pro quo", MAYBE if Thailand applied for extradition, USA would want someone in return, but DN IS NOT "high value" so essentially not likely.Delete
Amazing, IMHO it would be vindictive for a stranger to contact an employer over the previous criminal convictions of an employee with the aim of him losing his job. This would not be based on any previous conduct or contact with the convict, not personal revenge? Would it be to serve a public aim, such as protecting children from a predator?ReplyDelete
He may be in the gutter but there is no need for anyone to join him, his misdeeds are a matter of public record.
In the meantime I am going to sit back and enjoy the implosion. Getting his kids to write to himself and insert legal phrases that they do not understand is vintage Noyes.
AndrewReplyDelete
why are you giving James Noyes credit for taking the photos? If you open up and look at the first photo you will see young James in the orange Tshirt sat on the sofa watching tv. Your investigative skills are getting rusty.
Have a read up on narcissism and tick the traits of Narcissistic Personality Disorder off as you try to keep the bloated one out of you mind.ReplyDelete
Some "Billy-Bob" most likely popped him in the shnoz at the hillbilly bar after being conned by you know who.ReplyDelete
Noyes is a Knob,now trying to scam in his country as too lazy to work to support his family so trying get money for nothing in land of suing,trying to work the system there...they should be aware he is a convicted criminal and on the run essentially,i feel sorry for his kids but only because they have a cnut as a Dad,not there fault and thats a real shame but there better off without him as they will grow up as liars and trying to scam too if they are brought up by him!!ReplyDelete
I have disagreed with AD many times Bob, as I am sure that the man himself will corroborate. He has also NOT approved my postings on many occasions - and consequently not published them.ReplyDelete
But you still run around like a headless chicken, an unashamed apologist for the Thai "system." How interesting that both AD and myself (according to you) "chose not to interpret what you said as it was written."
Doesn't say much for your communication skills, does it Bob, when both AD and myself "misinterpret" what you wrote?
In conclusion, you would do well, Bob, to feel some sympathy for the victims of this dreadful creature who is now hopefully lying in a hospital bed in the U.S.A.
I think you both need to get a life and forget about Thailand, Drew noyes, and everything else infecting your lives.Delete
How interesting that you consider yourself the standard by which others should be judged, that says a lot about you. Perhaps you should do a little self-examination.Delete
Probably the best choice will to notify Home Depot on the background of this lifetime con man as there is no doubt he is laying the groundwork for a lawsuit against them . He probably had the accident planned, What kind of wimp would go to the emergency room for a scratch on their nose ?ReplyDelete
Does anyone know how he is funding all the plane tickets , food and rent for his hillbilly trailer he lives ? Did he scam that much money in Thailand that he is living off savings ? No way he is employable in the USA unless he goes to Mcdonalds .
His only option is to continue his criminal life in the USA .
Bob Kneal, its unfortunate that the Noyes and Goudies of this world use their kids for sympathy and "get out of jail cards" but that's the reality you need to accept. Society cannot survive every time a criminal comes up with a sob story like "if I go to jail there will be no one to feed the kids". As to Amazing advising Home Pro or his employer, if one exists, of his past deeds is fair game as long at it is not fabricated and can be supported. Then again I would wager that the Home Pro legal department have seen this all before and know what steps to take. As the Home Pro staff did not drive him to the hospital he now needs to prove that he was at the Home Pro and that's where the alleged accident took place. Just thinking to myself.ReplyDelete
Good god, another one who thinks that Amazing is some kind of internationally appointed guided and upholder of morality. You need to accept that you are not in a position to tell anyone else what they need to accept.Delete
As a Brit I find all this "blame" being apportioned to Home Depot somewhat confusing.ReplyDelete
Allow me to recap. It would appear that Noise was shopping in a store called Home Depot in the U.S. Whilst there he was attacked by a person or persons unknown. Am I correct?
But how on earth can the store possibly be held responsible for what happened to Noise? They cannot control the actions of people inside the store - the assailants are presumably not Home Depot employees?
And just why, exactly, are Home Depot staff under any responsibility to take Noise to hospital - if that is in fact what people are saying?
Surely their "responsibility" extends only as far as calling 911 for medical assistance - and even that is debatable.
AD - you are the one who has stated that you "feel a law suit coming on." I feel you should tell us why, exactly. A law suit against who?
Certainly any law suit initiated by Noise in the jurisdiction where I live would be laughed out of Court.
I am merely speculating Trollmeister. We do not know whether he was hit with an iron bar - wishful thinking on the part of many people - or whether the iron bar fell on his nose. It seems unlikely that he would hit himself with an iron bar - but anything is possible with DNDelete
Must admit I read the headline as "Noyes gets absolutely battered with an iron bar". Seems that he's just picked a spot on his nose. Not surprised he wasn't rushed to hospital by the shop staff. Pathetic facebook post, we are worried about daddy then straight into a bit of legal jargon.Delete
As for advising anyone about the past of a dishonest man? That is most certainly fair game - especially employers, colleagues or ANYONE who may have financial dealings with him. Or perhaps you think he operates decently?
Trollmeister General if you read Noyes's FB post he mentions the injury is due to 'negligence'.....which is apportioning blame & why it is not hard to imagine he is paving the way for a lawsuit. probably something like it was poking out of a shelf - or rolled off and hit him...see?ReplyDelete
I see on his FB page he has made a video in Home Depot quizzing a young employee and filming him possibly getting ready for preparing a lawsuit or a compo claim. Im sure Home Depots lawyers will tie him in knots and drag it out for years to come which the bloated old criminal doesn't have as he is in his 60's now.ReplyDelete
Have you read his latest update. Metal pole snapped from holding back lumber stack and knocked me down and briefly out. Dr says concussion with my memory loss can last 6 months. Will monitor with CAT Scans. Dentist said 5 teeth need repair.ReplyDelete
Well that's handy. Now he can't remember all the people he's scammed
If you look at his post of the steel pole it did not "snap" you can see it was saw cut and even painted on the bottom, The pole goes into a slot on the rack to hold wooden studs from falling, He probably grabbed it and pulled it out of the slot causing it to falling on his face.ReplyDelete
I am still amazed that with all his victims none of them took a pole to his face in the past.
Noyes claims he has been out of work for 2 weeks since, Where was he working ??ReplyDelete
Looks like he just burst a Zit on his nose lolReplyDelete
Just a thought AD - does this story hold the record for the number of comments posted on it? I think this will be #39 if you publish it.ReplyDelete
If it does not hold the record - what story does?
That story is probably coming up soon - one may intuit that Mr. Noyes will be part of it - the "Grand Finale" as it were..Delete
I think he likes the infamy - even more than those impoverished, dark Issan Thai women that he seeks out - the ones that will "drop another one" with a virtual stranger - for a modicum of "security"
Can't blame them though - there's no social security net in Thailand - hence Noye's ten or so children, with about eight different Issan women.
Imagine how many children he would have sired in Thailand - if he had not had to run away from the LOS to avoid jail time
They don't need more people with his genes in that country
Lots of posts because it's such good news - as iron bar meets debauched forehead - self inflicted no less - an aborted form of self-flagellation on his bad selfDelete