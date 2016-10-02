IT WAS THE ACCIDENT LAST WEEK I BLAME
As I anticipated American Drew Walter Noyes,61, is heading for legal action as he is ‘feeling mad at Home Depot, 5511, Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, North Carolina.’
He claims a pole snapped, and knocked him out. Now, he says, he has 6 months’ memory loss and his dentist, he claims, says 5 teeth need fixing.
The memory loss appears not to have affected his ability to remember what happened to him in the store. Will he remember the birth of his latest by his umpteenth Thai mistress?
Lawyers for Noyes should of course be aware of his fame in Wilmington where he was subject to an investigation by Scott Gold of the ‘Star’ way back on April 1 1995 who described his auto-biographical details as a 'myriad of lies', and then went on to expose he dodgy share dealings and property deals and of course alleged sexual harassment of a junior member of staff by demanding oral sex if she wanted to increase her hours. (Wilmington Star Pages 1 and 4 ‘Trouble follows developer)
No doubt he will be claiming he is the boss of a law company in Thailand. I trust Home Depot will disabuse themselves of that one quickly.
Lawyers in Thailand will be happy I am sure to furnish Home Depot’s attorneys with the relevant court convictions for extortion and the arrest warrants now against him for extortion and making false accusations.
And should he actually win a case of negligence against Home Depot – well there are plenty Americans whom he has duped who will have a claim on that cash.
UPDATE:
"Unable to work since Sept 16 because a 3 foot 30 lb steel rod snapped on a chain and flung into my forehead, nose and teeth at Home Depot while checking lumber as instructed by 2 store employees.
This recording Home Depot employee seems to say the injury to me "was the worst he has seen" and he never saw anything like what happened to you (me)....it has happened many other times in other of the hundreds of Home He also says employees were prohibited by Home Depot policy to take me to the hospital. Instead, he called a nearby Urgent Care Clinic and gave me driving instruction to it. I did.
That clinic told me they must direct me to the emergency hospital because of concussion stating I urgently needed medical care for my face and a CAT scan- not an X-Ray as the Home Depot guy told them on the phone - for possible injury my brain.
This detour in the opposite direction from the hospital cost me valuable time. My body was almost completely drained
After a few minutes I pulled off the highway and made a video dying declaration just in case. Then drove very, very slowly.
When I stumbled into the Regional Hospital Emergency Room the attending immediately put me in a wheelchair pushed me ahead of other patients directly to a hospital room for CAT scans and to clean and close facial lacerations. On the 27th my doctor told me my concussion caused my poor equilibrium, lethargy, fatigue, confusion, headaches and memory loss which may return in months and in a rare case never return".
The pole did not snap, No way that a 1 in all steel tube could snap, The pole is used on the racks used to keep the wood from falling, there is a chain holding the pole and a metal sleeve to hold it in place, When removing the wood studs you lift the pole out . It did not snap, He probably tried to grab the pole and pulled out of the holder and on his face. He will not win that case, His only hope is Home Depot gives him a payout to shut him up. It would help to get as many people as possible to contact the Home Depot and let them know of his past cons .ReplyDelete
It's also incredible that after he suffered such terrible memory loss he still remembered to take a secret video of the Home Depot staff member without his knowledge to further his future lawsuit . He also just claimed on his Facebook he recorded a Dying Declaration on his was to the emergency . LOL , he thought he was dying after a bump on his nose , I love the Noyes stories they keep getting better ! Thanks Andrew for the great entertainment !ReplyDelete
OMG what a pussy. Work, he don't work anyway. Definitely going for a claim up. Here's his latest.ReplyDelete
A friend in Florida tells me people hang around both outside and inside these box stores just looking for a potential scam lawsuit opportunity.ReplyDelete
Yes, for sure. Burden of proof in civil litigation is much lower than criminal proceedings. Case in point; OK Simpson acquitted of murder, subsequently lost the civil case launched by the murder victim. "ambulance chasers" on every corner in US of A.Delete
These scam injury claims pay out a token amount, minus expenses, usually within 6 months to a year. Getting more of course requires a lot more time and persistence. I’m sure getting that nasty neglected dental work looked at and a few extra bucks for a hair transplant may be motive enough. So, my question is why would Nose use social media to advertise his mishap case and alert his adversarial fan club? I know I know I want to be a character witness in favor of Home Depot. I could always use some upgraded power tools and a few gallons of sociopath pest control.ReplyDelete
"Why would Nose use......." Because he's thick?Delete
These scam injury claims pay out a token amount, minus expenses, usually within 6 months to a year. Getting more of course is iffy and takes more time and persistence. I’m sure getting years of neglected dental work looked at and a few extra bucks for a hair transplant may be motive enough.ReplyDelete
So, my question is why would Nose use social media to advertise his mishap case and alert his adversarial fan club? I’m sure someone out there would like some free upgraded power tools and a few gallons of sociopath pest control.
You would laugh at the fake lawyer antics if you did not know he scammed a lot of people pretending to be just that. Perhaps this company will settle a small sum to get rid of his frivolous suit, most do and it becomes a business cost that has to be passed on to their customers. Pretty pathetic.ReplyDelete
Where I live, which thank the Lord is not Thailand, there is such a thing as a vexatious lawsuit. If a plaintiff insists on bringing a case to Court, and the Judge considers it to be vexatious (waste of time) the plaintiff is liable not only for his costs but also those of the defendant.ReplyDelete
Plus any other costs which the Court may wish to impose.
Does such a procedure not exist in the USA? If not, why not?
Such a practice would prevent many frivolous cases even reaching the ears of the Court.
A semi-alcoholic man needed a drink badly - so he walked into a bar - an iron barReplyDelete
And thus goes the latest scam perpetrated by Deprived, Depraved Despicable Drew Noyes
Walmart should to be contacted Andrew - and given a "Heads Up" on this loser's debauched, criminal past - else they may be caught unawareReplyDelete
Let them know, and they can do their own due diligence on this vile monster
But if it wasn't caught on camera - the scum may have a case..
He probably hurt himself elsewhere - covered up the evidence, and concocted the scam
notifying Walmart will be of NO use...try Home depot perhaps...not that it's going to do anything usefulDelete
Always wondered why no one had hit if over the head with an iron bar before. So when I read this I assumed all these people who hate him so much had finally got to him.ReplyDelete
But then I laughed so hard when I saw he had actually done it to himself. Funny stuff. Then laughed even harder when I saw that he had posted a comment as if one of his kids wrote it but threw in the legal term " negligence" He tries so hard but always lets himself down in the end.
Stop being a crybaby Drew! It is only concussion and you always had bad teeth anyway. Good luck with this law suit, you will need it.
I can't stop laughing.
