IT WAS THE ACCIDENT LAST WEEK I BLAME





As I anticipated American Drew Walter Noyes,61, is heading for legal action as he is ‘feeling mad at Home Depot, 5511, Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, North Carolina.’





He claims a pole snapped, and knocked him out. Now, he says, he has 6 months’ memory loss and his dentist, he claims, says 5 teeth need fixing.













The memory loss appears not to have affected his ability to remember what happened to him in the store. Will he remember the birth of his latest by his umpteenth Thai mistress?













Lawyers for Noyes should of course be aware of his fame in Wilmington where he was subject to an investigation by Scott Gold of the ‘Star’ way back on April 1 1995 who described his auto-biographical details as a 'myriad of lies', and then went on to expose he dodgy share dealings and property deals and of course alleged sexual harassment of a junior member of staff by demanding oral sex if she wanted to increase her hours. (Wilmington Star Pages 1 and 4 ‘Trouble follows developer)













No doubt he will be claiming he is the boss of a law company in Thailand. I trust Home Depot will disabuse themselves of that one quickly.













Lawyers in Thailand will be happy I am sure to furnish Home Depot’s attorneys with the relevant court convictions for extortion and the arrest warrants now against him for extortion and making false accusations.





And should he actually win a case of negligence against Home Depot – well there are plenty Americans whom he has duped who will have a claim on that cash.





UPDATE:





