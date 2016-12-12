The current Thai military government claims it is on a drive to end corruption but seems unwilling to stem corruption within its own ranks.









Now they're being asked or told to leave human rights defenders alone - and the Thai government claims it is improving human rights in the fishing industry and clamping down on human trafficking.





Thailand has of course a history of coups led by people who claim they have taken over to end corruption but who then dip arms' length into the tills themselves.

But will other countries do something about it - like trade boycotting countries guilty of human rights breaches in say food production?





The world appears to be helpless in tackling leaders of countries where millions of citizens have had to flee persecution and even death.





Briton Andy Hall who helped expose conditions for Burmese workers at National Fruit in Thailand was recently forced to leave the country, joining a long list of people including journalists exiled for telling the truth.





Today a global coalition of 110 organizations is calling on Prime Minister Prayut for reforms. Their letter published below may be little more than an ant bite to General Prayuth. Perhaps its about time the Thai people stopped military generals amending the laws they create making them impossible to prosecute once they have relinquished power. Ah, wishful thinking. Here's the letter:

Thailand’s use of criminal defamation laws and the Computer Crimes Act to prosecute human rights defenders violates its international obligations and increases risk for businesses that source goods from Thailand, said a coalition of 110 civil society groups, worker organizations, businesses and members of the European Parliament in an open letter sent to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today to mark International Human Rights Day, that was commemorated on Dec 10th. The letter highlighted the September 2016 conviction of migrant rights defender Andy Hall as a dangerous precedent that would make it more difficult for migrant workers to ensure their rights are respected. Bangkok South Criminal Court found Hall guilty of criminal defamation and computer crimes on September 20, 2016 and handed down to him a 3 year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 150, 000 baht. Hall is appealing the verdict to the Appeals Court. The charges related to a report published by Finnwatch, a Finnish civil society organization, which outlined allegations of serious human rights violations at a pineapple processing facility owned by Natural Fruit Company Ltd (see www.andyjhall.wordpress.com for more information on the case). “Already we are seeing other abusive employers follow Natural Fruit’s lead and use criminal defamation and the Computer Crimes Act to bring cases against migrant workers who speak out when trapped in illegal working conditions, and against activists who work to protect these individuals,” said Abby McGill, campaigns director with the International Labor Rights Forum, a signatory to the letter. “These laws have a dangerous chilling effect and punish victims for seeking remedy, rather than those who commit crimes against them.” In November 2016, a chicken farm supplying to Thai poultry export giant Betagro initiated charges of criminal defamation against 14 migrant workers from Myanmar who allege they worked in extremely exploitative conditions on a Betagro chicken farm (see https://www.generosity.com/fundraising/support-abused-migrant-chicken-workers-legal-cases for more information on the case).

The company has since pursued a raft of criminal defamation and computer crimes charges against Hall also, as international affairs advisor to the Migrant Workers Rights Network, a migrant worker rights organisation that has supported the workers. To prevent similar cases in the future, and increase confidence among international buyers that Thai goods are produced in acceptable working conditions, the letter signed by 110 global signatories urges the Royal Thai Government to:

1. repeal the provisions in the Penal Code criminalizing defamation;

2. amend the Computer Crime Act to bring it into compliance with international human rights law regarding freedom of expression;