Fresh from our report on scamming Italian boat builder Luigi Innamorati news has come in about the latest antics of his mentor Raoul Bianchetti.





Bianchetti’s frauds were ignored for years by the Pattaya police and media but when the pressure became too great from the victims, and perhaps a little also from reports here, he hot-footed it back to Italy with his Thai girlfriend Pui - Kanchanok Chummongkon, from Mae Chan, Chiang Mai.





Pattaya Police and the Department of Special Investigation both failed to make cases against him in Thailand, despite a well-publicised raid and damning statement by the DSI. (Reports of the raid were later deleted from the websites of the Pattaya media)





Bianchetti was after all just another foreigner cheating other foreigners. But now it seems the interest has been revived.









So much so that arrest warrants have been issued for them both for fraud. Letters have gone off to the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Foreign Affairs Division of the Thai Police (the local Interpol office) and the Italian Ambassador.





It seems that Bianchetti has taken 140 million baht off a Thai national – and he’s done it from Italy!





















Bianchetti had befriended Piyachart Srichandra, also known as ‘Pi Too’ during his years in Pattaya and on arrival in Italy struck on another way to make load of money – by selling yachts to Thailand’s new monied class under the new military government.













And I am more than guessing that nowadays there are a few generals now with much money to spend. Pi Too became his partner in the project.





Bianchetti’s idea was sound. He set about buying luxury yachts rom bankruptcies, often from banks, at knockdown prices.





According to my source: “A typical yacht would be purchased at 240,000 euros. - after which it would be cleaned-up, polished and maybe some minor repairs done. Next, they would wrap the thing in plastic and ship it to Singapore. There, the yacht would hit the water and then it would be steamed up to Ocean Marina in Jomtien, Thailand. Pi Too would have pre-arranged a sale of the vessel at the price of 2.4 million euros or thereabouts. – Well, two such deals were done without any hick-ups and everyone involved made a lot of money.

'Come in 27. Your time is up'

“The names of these first 2 yachts are: “Warren” & “Nr One”. However, when it was time to send boat # 3 (“Touchstone”) to Thailand, Mr. Bianchetti chose to repeat his infamous “Modus Operandi” and refused to send this boat out of Italy. Thus, his hitherto closest of friends (Pi Too) suddenly discovered the true side of Mr. Bianchetti & his poisonous girlfriend.”

Pi Too, boss of the Bangkok Carnival Company and Revolution Films had paid the cash for the boat up front.





Pattaya Police have been stirred on to seek the cancellation of the passport of Pui and to also ask the Italian Embassy to pass on the request to the Italian immigration authorities to cancel her Italian visa.













Thailand has no extradition treaty with Italy as far as I can see. Besides, the Thai authorities are not very good at preparing the legal documents for extradition cases anyway. Further they have had a reputation in the past of seeking the return of people whom they have trouble with politically, so their cases often look like they are sulking.





But if Thailand has some Italian the Italian police want urgently strange things can happen.





And some of the foreign victims of Bianchetti seem to be a lot more cheerful than they were recently and they seem optimistic that Bianchetti will get his Tiramisu. But then again they were optimistic last year.





As for Luigi, well he is shouting from the rooftops that he will be suing victims for ‘30 million’ for talking to me. But he is not too worried, he says, ‘as this site cannot be seen in Asia.’

Nice to know Luigi has a VPN.





