



BUT STATUS AS 'FRAUD HUB' NOT ENDANGERED





'THAI CAT'S LUIGI INNAMORATI FIGHTS OFF CREDITORS'





While Thailand is still brazenly promoting itself as a medical hub in which unfortunately medical tourists have even died after botched operations, and more recently has been attempting, through sniggers, to promote itself as an education hub, one title it is sure not to lose is as the No 1 ‘Hub for Fraud’.





Luigi Innamorati





In this respect, its second-tier title as ‘Yacht Building Hub’ is now rapidly going down the pan. No, it never was a boat building hub, just a place where fraudsters said boats could be built beautifully at knock-down prices. The latest contender in this field is Italian Luigi Innamorati.





Readers of this site may remember how we exposed Italian Raoul Bianchetti. He operated out of Pattaya and swindled millions of dollars out of customers by simply demanding fees of up to 90 per cent in advance. He was simply unable or unwilling to build a boat which would pass any safety inspection.









His trick was to have a website and a yard which looked like it was building professional boats but he failed to deliver and, when owners complained, he would fly into a Latino rage demanding even more money if the customer ever wanted to see a boat. And he would tell customers to sue him.





Irate customers took the matter to the Department of Special Investigation whose officers hummed and hawed, admitted that this was disgraceful and giving Thailand a bad name, and then conducted a raid on Bianchetti’s premises.

Reports of this raid were carried in the local press. But they soon disappeared. Website stories can be taken down after threats. But, of course, this is Thailand, and I know at least one of the news websites removed the story of his arrest for financial reward.

The bravado of the DSI was just that. I would not pin any high hopes on the DSI helping foreigners who have been defrauded in Thailand. And Thai police laugh off complaints telling victims they must bring civil actions.





Bianchetti had many of those and he just disappeared. But he had nothing in his company bank accounts to seize.









It was left to Luigi Innamorati, CEO of the Andaman Boatyard Co. Ltd and Siam Cat to take off where Raoul left off. This was a merely formality as they had both been wheeling and dealing together for some time.





So here we go again. I have been talking to Luigi’s victims. And Luigi has been using the same modus operandum as Raoul.









His boatyard is at 111/4 Moo1 Na Jomtien Soi right next to Jomtien Boatyard. But its closed now and Luigi is living in rented accommodation, perhaps preparing for the ‘big offski’.





His victims include wealthy Americans, Chinese, French, Dutch and there is even a famous Italian restauranteur on the list.

He has been taken to civil court by one of his clients and the court ruled against him.





Further the contents of his company account have been seized. But alas, as expected, Luigi did not put his boat income through his boat company. That would be too obvious and rather silly if you were committing a fraud. So all the creditors found was the equivalent of about US$6000.





Luigi was rather short on receipts for such things as buying engines, sails, and boat fittings.





He is in court appealing the courts earlier decision at the end of this month. The victims are counter-appealing and moving to declare his company bankrupt. It is majority owned by his Thai wife Panarat Kaewkunha.





To get to this stage it has taken several years and probably only got to the courts because people who can afford to buy luxury yachts usually have a bit of extra cash to sue if they are cheated.

It seems unlikely that the victims will get their cash. But as one of them said: “It’s no longer all about the money. It’s about exposing a thief. It’s about warning potential future victims of Luigi Innamorati”





For a much fuller version of how the yacht scams work go to this link below to a story about Raoul Bianchetti.













http://www.andrew-drummond.com/2016/04/could-raoul-boat-building-con-man-be.html