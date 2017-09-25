NOW ITS SWEET HOME ALABAMA FOR CHLD ABUSER WHO FAKED HIS OWN DEATH TO PROWL CAMBODIA AND THAILAND.





BUT HOW FAST WAS THE 'LONG'ARM OF THE LAW?





Congratulations to the Royal Thai Police for finally catching up with Jackson Matthew Hall who was wanted in Alabama for serious sexual offences including the rape of five-year-old girl.









Using the passport of a friend in Alabama Tyler Doran Smith Jackson Matthew Hall even faked his own death to put police and the courts off his trail – and then spent a merry couple of years, when not in the flesh trade areas of Cambodia and Thailand – following a teaching career!





Mt congratulations to the Thai and US authorities are however qualified by the fact that most of the detective work was in fact carried out by Darron Beetge, a South African national, whom I am glad to say has been able to get his young son by his Thai mother out of Thailand to a school in South Africa where says Darron he has adapted superbly.





Darron made some enquiries in the USA and established that he was not Tyler Doran Smith, but Jackson Matthew Hall.





The mother in question Nittaya Polsripim Beetge his former wife had set up home with Hall and to a certain extent tried to protect him.





It appears that she could not believe her husband, now ex-husband, that her lover from Madison County, Alabama, was wanted for, aggravated child sexual abuse, first degree rape and sodomy of the five-year-old, as well as Grand Theft Auto.





The US authorities gave him bail in the sum of US$30,00, provided by his family – even though when arrested in July 2015, he was reported to have pulled a gun on police.





Unable to contact his wife Darron went to police to report her as a missing person so that he could take his son to South Africa. He told police about the identity of Hall. However, that all fell on death ears and police put out a media story of a heartbroken husband who wanted to be re-united with his beautiful Thai wife.





From South Africa, he said, he pestered and pestered Thai police and even the US Embassy, but he did not seem to get much further than American Citizen Services, which is odd of course because he is not an American citizen. This was a matter for FBI and ICE.





“The Thai police could have made an arrest all the way back in June last year when her a work colleague laid a charge against her for stealing her credit card and running up a bill of 150,000 Baht, but they did nothing. The exact address of Hall and Nittaya was known up in Pathum Thani at the time.





"They could have made another arrest in early December when he was working at WatMapKha School in Rayong.





"And then again in March when he was reportedly staying in the top floor of the family townhouse. The police went to the house but were not allowed in by my ex mother-in-law. In fact, they only reluctantly went to the house after tons of persuading by me.”





What did the Thai police do when Darrin gave them the mobile number for Hall? Well, they called it and asked him to come in and see them. Hall, naturally bogged off again.





His arrest was delayed further by the American authorities who had to formally establish that Hall was in fact not dead and that his death was faked.





The arrest comes finally after the paperwork was produced by the U.S.authorities.





Nittaya was easily tracked in Bangkok and this time she had no option but to tell the authorities, where Hall, who spieled about his fictional time with the US Special Forces, was living.

But did she tip him off. Police caught him on Koh Samui at Nathon boat pier.













Ahh..Somewhere this will go down as a triumph of the long arm of the law.





Picture: Jackson Hall (Khao Sod)









