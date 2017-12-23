BUT WILL SEATTLE ACADEMIC EVER SEE THE US$500,000 COMPENSATION?
|Janpen Oxley (Andrew Chant)
*18 Million Thai baht (US$550,000) damages to widow of former U.S. Marine gunned down in Hua Hin.
The Thai Supreme Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed on Janpen ‘Sarah’ Oxley, the wife of Sheffield Briton Darren Oxley, for conspiracy to murder former U.S. Marine Donald Whiting in 2008.
Biff ‘Whiting’, 65, first had his car firebombed then later he gunned down outside his home in the resort town Hua Hin on the Gulf of Thailand, where the King of Thailand keeps his summer palace ‘Far from Worries’.
|Biff Whiting with to the right his partner Dolly Samson
Whiting took six bullets. Four pierced his lungs and exited, one was removed from his stomach, and one is still embedded in his spine.
|Bullet lodged next to Whiting's spine
Whiting died in 2014. Since the shooting he had been paralysed from the neck down. Whiting had always maintained they he had never spoken to Janpen.
Oxley, who was the de facto boss of ‘Oxley Homes’, thought to comply with Thai law his majority shareholder was his Thai wife, had fled Britain in 2001 while on trial with six others on drugs charges.
During the trial he was described as ‘violent’ and ‘a mass you do not mess with’.
However, although a bench warrant was issued for his arrest no attempts were made to extradite him back to the U.K.
When a Freedom of Information Act request was made to South Yorkshire Police about the failure to seek extradition the reply was:
|Darren Oxley
“To give a statement of the reasons why neither confirming nor denying is appropriate in this case, would itself involve the disclosure of exempt information, therefore under Section 17(4), no explanation can be given.
This should not be taken as an inference that the information you have requested, does or does not exist”.
Whiting’s partner Dolly Samson now living in Seattle described the verdict as “Satisfying because the verdict was upheld, but disappointed because Darren Oxley successfully hid behind his wife’s skirts. And, I doubt I’ll ever see a single baht.”
Three other defendants received sentences of 33 years and four months.
am i missing something. so where is the Oxley bloke now? I assume his wife has been and is still in jail? any idea why they wanted the american dead?
If you click on the link 'Three other defendants...' You will find one of the original stories
or check related stories underneath
