The website www.andrew-drummond.com has been restored in the U.K. after being blocked by Google for a month due to claims of alleged libel by a British businessman in Bangkok, Paul John Hayward.





This site, along with andrew-drummond.news and fraudrecoveryblog.wordpress.com has maintained consistently that Hayward, from Birmingham, described as Bangkok’s ‘King of Clubs’, earned his real cash from ‘boiler room frauds’, that is setting up fraudulent share houses, to cheat people out of their life savings.





Authors of investigations websites like these are of course prone to libel suits, and of course in Thailand much much more. Hayward had amply demonstrated that he was working with corrupt police and army officials, who benefited from his scams.





In 2015 I relocated to the United Kingdom primarily for the safety and education of my children.





In the UK, of course, libel is a civil offence, truth is an absolute defence (unlike Thailand) There are juries. And unlike Thailand, where a judge, who can be corrupt, decides what evidence is recorded, a verbatim record is taken of all proceedings.





In his complaint Hayward maintained he is an honest businessman and that I fled Thailand because a warrant was out for my arrest.





There was of course no such warrant. After I left Thailand I was acquitted of the 20th case of libel brought against me by people who were taking SLAPP.*cases in an effort to shut me down. I had lost two cases in bizarre circumstances.





(A strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) is a lawsuit that is intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition. Such lawsuits have been made illegal in many jurisdictions on the grounds that they impede freedom)





It has also been evident that Google had previously removed some stories from the site after complaints from three expats in Thailand, U.S. citizen Drew Walter Noyes, his office colleague in ‘One Stop Legal Services, Pattaya, David John Hanks, former owner of the ‘Masquerades’ brothel in Keysborough, Victoria, Aus., and Brian Goudie, aka Brian Goldie, of Falkirk, Scotland.





Drew Noyes with this common-law wife Wanrapa Boonsu at the time of their arrest for extortion. She was acquitted, though its doubtful he could have committed the crime without her.

Drew Walter Noyes, subsequently fled Thailand while on bail and appealing a jail sentence for extortion and is now living in Wilmington, North Carolina, posing as a securities expert.





Goudie

Brian Goudie, born Goldie, who was sentenced to six years in prison in Australia for fraud and in Thailand to three years jail, for cheating a 78-year-woman American woman out of nearly US$300,000, also fled Thailand while on bail on appeal, but after conviction and sentence and is now reported to be living in Saltcoats, Ayrshire. He was the subject of the TV documentary 'Brian Goldie - Scots swindler'.

















Niels Colov at an award ceremony in Bangkok to receive the

United Nations Cross. There is,

of course no such award - although he's wearing it!

A complaint has also been made by Niels Martens Storm Colov, the Danish head of the foreign tourist police volunteers in Pattaya, formerly a member of the Danish underworld who had been convicted and jailed on charges of pimping and coercion, on the grounds of 'The Right to Be Forgotten' under European law.









I have no idea where David Hanks, 68, is but he has his hands full with a family by a young Thai woman.





















Hanks

Due to the inconsistency and arbitrary action taken by Google the site andrew-drummond.com will be removed in any case from blogger.com.





In the meantime people searching information on the above people are advised to use another search engine.



